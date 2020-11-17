A&M Expert Expresses Concerns About Coronavirus Vaccines

A Texas expert says he has some questions about the two coronavirus vaccines that are on track for emergency use. Dr. Tim Callaghan at the Texas A&M School of Public Health says neither Moderna nor Pfizer has released the underlying data about their testing.

Moderna claims their drug is 94-and-a-half-percent effective. But, Dr. Callaghan says we need to know who is getting sick from taking the vaccine and how sick they’re getting. Though, he adds the advancement of these drugs is overall good news.