The president of Texas A&M University is stepping down sooner than expected. Michael K. Young will be leaving the position at the end of this month. He had previously said he would retire on May 31st, 2021.

Young says he will stay on at A&M as a full-time faculty member of the Bush School of Government and Public Service and the School of Law. A&M Chancellor John Sharp has recommended John L. Junkins as the interim president. Junkins is a professor of aerospace engineering.