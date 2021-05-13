‘Amazing’: Pilots, Passenger Uninjured After Midair Crash

DENVER (AP) — The pilot of an airplane that collided with another midair near Denver requested emergency landing for engine failure, not knowing that his plane was nearly ripped in half.

According to air traffic control audio, that pilot said his right engine had failed. Authorities say the collision between the twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner and the single-engine Cirrus SR22 happened Wednesday. Key Lime Air says its Metroliner’s tail section was substantially damaged, but that the pilot landed safely at the Centennial Airport.

Authorities say a pilot and one passenger were on the other plane that deployed a parachute and drifted safely down to a field. An Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy said it was “amazing” that no one was injured.