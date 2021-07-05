NATIONAL

Amazon Begins New Chapter As Bezos Hands Over CEO Role

By 77 views
0
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The Amazon founder officially stepped down as CEO on Monday, July 5, 2021, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company had announced in February. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO of the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, is replacing him. The company announced the change in February. Bezos takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives. Jassy inherits the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic. But he does face challenges, including growing calls for tighter regulation on tech giants.

US Left Afghan Airfield At Night, Didn’t Tell New Commander

Previous article

Condo Demolition Opens Up Fresh Rubble In Collapse Search

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL