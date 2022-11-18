Amazon CEO Says Layoffs Will Extend Into Next Year

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, Thursday, April 16, 2020. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the mass layoffs that began at the company this week will continue into the following year. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

(AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the mass layoffs that began in the company’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year. In a note sent to employees Thursday, Jassy says the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer. Jassy said Amazon hasn’t concluded how many other jobs will be impacted. He noted there will be reductions in certain divisions as the company goes through its annual review process, which will extend into next year.