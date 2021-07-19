Amazon Founder Set For Tuesday Space Flight

FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas. The Amazon founder officially stepped down as CEO on Monday, July 5, 2021, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company had announced in February. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will try to make history this week. Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, Bezos will attempt a similar trip aboard his own rocket. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is set to blast off Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. from the company’s launch site in the desert northeast of Van Horn. Bezos and his crew of three will be taking part in the first manned launch for his private space company.