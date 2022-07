Amazon Offers Concessions To Head Off EU Antitrust Case

FILE - The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Britain’s competition watchdog is planning to investigate whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by giving an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - The logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Britain’s competition watchdog is planning to investigate whether Amazon is harming competition and hurting consumers by giving an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — Amazon has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly as it seeks to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations. The bloc’s competition watchdog said Thursday that the U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns. The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, will now seek feedback on those commitments from “interested parties.” The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns that Amazon was using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them. It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system.