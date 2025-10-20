Amazon Web Services says it’s working to fully restore service “as quickly as possible” after a second round of technical issues impacted users worldwide. AWS, which is the leading provider of cloud computing services, experienced a major outage earlier today frustrating users around the globe.

The issues started overnight with Amazon Web Services, which provides the online infrastructure for scores of sites and services. According to Downdetector, users of Zoom, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Alexa, Roblox, Venmo and many more were all hit with tech problems.

The AWS disruption is believed to have started with the company’s northern Virginia data center which in turn led to outages worldwide.