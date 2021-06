FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon won’t be forced to restore web service to Parler after a federal judge ruled Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 against a plea to reinstate the fast-growing social media app favored by followers of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Amazon is asking social media platforms to help combat fake product reviews. Amazon said social media companies have been slow to respond to their requests.

The e-commerce giant says bad actors use social media to solicit fake reviews to artificially boost or take down products. The company says it has taken down over 200-million reviews suspected to be fake.