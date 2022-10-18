Amazon Workers Reject Union Bid In Upstate New York

Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)

(AP) — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that’s been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.

Warehouse workers near Albany, New York cast 406 votes — or about 66% — against the union, giving the company enough support to push back the labor group.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, 206 workers — or 33.6% — voted in favor of the fledgling union composed of former and current Amazon workers. The 31 ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the union were not enough to sway the outcome.