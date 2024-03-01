Amber Alert Cancelled After 13-Year-Old Weslaco Girl Found Safe

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 13-year-old Weslaco girl who was the focus of an Amber Alert has been found safe, and a suspect is in custody.

Police had been searching for Esmeralda Mireles since she disappeared early Thursday morning from around the 100 block of North Kansas Avenue. Police are not yet saying where or how the teenage girl was found.

Authorities are also not yet naming the suspect, although in issuing the Amber Alert late last night, Weslaco police said they were looking for 37-year-old Luis Gomez. And a pickup truck matching one that Gomez was driving reportedly was seen being towed by San Juan police.