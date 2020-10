An Amber Alert is no longer active for a San Juan teenager who’d been the focus of a search since early last night.

San Juan police were looking for 17-year-old Arranza Diaz Larraga who had vanished from the 2100 block of Cesar Chavez Road in southeast San Juan at around 6:45 p.m. There was no information on who may have taken the teen, and there is no word yet on why police have discontinued the Amber Alert.