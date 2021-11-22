Amber Alert Ends After Missing San Antonio Girl Is Found Safe

Three days after an AMBER Alert was issued, a missing 13-year-old San Antonio girl has been found safe.

San Antonio police confirm they recovered Bella Martinez Monday but did not say where or how. Police also did not indicate if they captured the teenager’s apparent abductor, 17-year-old Aryel Moreno.

It was first thought that Martinez had been found last Friday afternoon on Boca Chica Beach. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office later retracted its tweet after it was learned the girl that a deputy had encountered falsely identified herself as the missing girl.