AMBER Alert Is Issued For Weslaco Teenaged Girl

An AMBER Alert is in effect for a missing 13-year-old girl who was abducted early Thursday out of Hidalgo County. Weslaco police say Esmeralda Mireles was last seen at about 3 a.m. at a residence in Weslaco, about 18 miles east of McAllen. She is five feet, six inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown eyes and orange hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

A suspect in her disappearance is 37-year-old Luis Gomez. He has black hair and brown eyes and is five feet, three inches tall. Police say he may be driving a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates.