An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing 9-year-old Beeville boy. Authorities are searching for Jeremiah Thomas, who is believed to have been abducted by 32-year-old Shannon Delilah Thomas. She is driving a stolen green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with a Texas license plate number of GCW5960.

The 9-year-old child is Black, 4-foot-6, and weighs 65 pounds. The woman is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Beeville police at 361-358-8100.