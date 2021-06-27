Amber Alert Leads To Recovery Of Brownsville Teen

A Brownsville teenager who’d been the focus of an Amber Alert over the weekend has been found safe. Brownsville police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday afternoon for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez who they say had been abducted by 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.

The two were last known to be in San Antonio, but both were found in Mansfield, south of Fort Worth. Brownsville police say they were found early Sunday morning. Rodriguez has been reunited with her family while Phillips is in custody in Tarrant County on a charge of kidnapping.