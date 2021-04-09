AMBER Alert Out For Gonzales Boy

An AMBER Alert is out for a missing Gonzales boy. Texas DPS says Aaron McBeth vanished this morning. The 12-year-old is white, four-ten, 85 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, a blue baseball cap, and black shoes with a stripe on the side.

State troopers believe he’s with 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia. She’s a 32-year-old white woman, five-two, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known how the two know each other. Anyone with information should call police.