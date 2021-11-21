Amber Alert Still Active For Abducted San Antonio Girl

An AMBER Alert remains active for a 13-year-old San Antonio girl despite a previous report that she had been found on Boca Chica Beach this past Friday afternoon.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office retracted the tweet after it was learned the girl deputies encountered lied to them saying she was the missing teenager. Deputies later learned the girl is bipolar and was disoriented.

Meanwhile the search continues for 13-year-old Bella Martinez and her abductor 17-year-old Aryel Moreno.

Martinez is 5-feet-4 and 170 pounds with black hair. Moreno is 5-feet-7 and 200 pounds with short black hair. He was driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right passenger door. The AMBER Alert has been in effect since early Friday morning.