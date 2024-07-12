Amber Alerts Are Issued For Two Missing Children

Texas state police say an Amber Alert is issued for a missing five-year-old boy. Hector Carranza disappeared from the 5500 block of Antoine Drive in Houston.

Henderson has black hair and brown eyes. He is three feet two inches tall and weighs about 55 pounds. A description of what he was wearing at the last sighting was not provided. A person of interest in the missing boy’s case is 60-year-old Jose Calderon Arias.

A second alert is out for seven-month old Richard Ramey who was last seen at around 10:13 p.m. Wednesday near Adkins-Elmendorf Road in San Antonio. He was wearing a white top and tan shoes. Baby Richard has blond hair and blue eyes. He is approximately two feet tall and weighs 15 pounds.

Police are also looking for 30-year-old Nicole Daguanno as a person of interest in connection with the infant’s abduction. Daguanno was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans. She is five feet four inches tall and may be traveling on foot. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them.