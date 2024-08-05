Ambulance Thief Identified, Still Being Sought

Authorities in Matamoros are helping to search for the suspect who stole and drove a Brownsville Fire Department ambulance across the border.

Brownsville police say the suspect is 31-year-old Jesus Gilberto Hernandez of Brownsville, and he’s wanted for theft. Police say Hernandez had called for an ambulance at about 7 a.m. Sunday, complaining of abdominal pain. When it arrived near International Boulevard and Lincoln Street, and EMS personnel got out, Hernandez jumped into the driver’s seat and sped off. He crashed through the security gate at the B&M International Bridge and drove into Matamoros.

The ambulance was recovered a short time later near San Joaquin Funeral Park but there was no sign of Hernandez.