FILE - People walk by the AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AMC Theatres is dropping its plan that charged moviegoers more for the best seats. The company announced its “Sightline” pricing program will come to an end in the coming weeks.

AMC said most moviegoers were willing to pay extra for the best seats, but the company saw little to no change in people buying the cheaper seats at the front of the theater.

AMC will now look to testing a new seating concept that will replace the front rows with lounge style seating.