Amendment Decriminalizing Weed, Abortion Will Be On City Ballot

A major city charter amendment will be on the ballot in the May 6th election, aiming to decriminalize marijuana and abortion in San Antonio.

A city spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday that the supporters of the “San Antonio Justice Charter” had presented the city clerk more than the 20-thousand verified signatures required to get it onto the ballot.

The proposed amendment carries other provisions as well. The city attorney says most of the proposed charter changes would be unenforceable, and the city wouldn’t try to.