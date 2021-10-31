American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Weekend Flights

People wait in line at an American Airlines counter at an airport in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The airline has canceled more than 800 flights on Sunday, or nearly 30% of its schedule for the day. (WSOC-TV via AP)

People wait in line at an American Airlines counter at an airport in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The airline has canceled more than 800 flights on Sunday, or nearly 30% of its schedule for the day. (WSOC-TV via AP)

(AP) — Flight cancellations are skyrocketing at American Airlines. The airline has canceled more than 900 flights on Sunday, or one-third of its schedule for the day. That brings American’s three-day total to more than 1,800 canceled flights.

The airline is blaming staffing shortages and high winds that at times shut down its busiest airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International, late last week. It’s similar to a meltdown at Southwest Airlines three weeks ago.

American says about 1,800 flight attendants are returning from leave soon, and it expects to hire at least 600 more by year end. American also says it’s hiring pilots and reservations agents to gear up for the holidays.