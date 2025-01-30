TEXAS

American Airlines CEO: Actively Working With NTSB

jsalinasBy 121 views
0
Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The head of Texas-based American Airlines is expressing sympathy for the victims of a collision between one of their passenger planes and a military helicopter.

The crash happened Wednesday night near the nation’s capitol. Robert Isom said there were 64 people on board the flight, which was traveling between Wichita, Kansas, and Reagan National Airport.

There were no survivors. He said the company is actively working with authorities and the National Transportation Safety Board to find out what happened.

Panama’s President Says There Will Be No Negotiation About Ownership Of Canal

Previous article

Republicans Praise Trump’s Hardline Immigration Plan

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS