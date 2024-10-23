TEXAS

American Airlines Fined Over Disability Law Violations

A major airline based out of northern Texas is in trouble with the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined American Airlines 50-million dollars. Officials are accusing the Fort Worth-based carrier of mistreating passengers with disabilities, which they claim lead to some injuries.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a conference with reporters earlier today, saying the airline provided unsafe physical help to travelers on a number of occasions between 2019 and last year.

The allegations include failing to provide prompt wheelchair assistance. American Airlines says it has reached a settlement with the federal agency and it has been making efforts to improve its procedures.

