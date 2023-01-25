TEXAS

American Airlines Flight Attendants Picket DFW

jsalinas
(AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

American Airlines flight attendants held a protest at DFW Airport yesterday. The flight attendants held signs demanding higher pay and better schedules as their union negotiates a new contract with the Fort Worth-based airline.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants says the airline’s profits are back to pre-pandemic levels, but they are not giving the attendants their fair share. American says it is committed to reaching an agreement that benefits both flight attendants and the company.

