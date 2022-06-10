TEXAS

American Airlines Happy As Feds Lift COVID Test Requirement

(AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

American Airlines is happy the federal government is ending rules requiring a negative COVID test for international travelers entering the U.S. An American spokesperson says it’s an important step forward for the travel and tourism industry’s recovery.

The North Texas-based airline also says it’s the right time because of available coronavirus treatment options and vaccines. Passengers are still welcome to wear masks on flights if they want. The Biden administration announced today the negative COVID test requirement will expire on Sunday.

