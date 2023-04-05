American Airlines Offers Raise To Pilots In Effort To Resolve Labor Disputes

American Airlines is making a move to resolve labor disputes with its pilots and flight attendants ahead of the summer travel season. The Fort Worth-based carrier is offering pilots a substantial pay raise.

CEO Robert Isom says a proposed contract calls for an eight-billion-dollar increase in pay over four-years. The flight attendants’ union staged an informational picket on Tuesday at DFW Airport.

A spokesperson says flight attendants haven’t had a raise for more than four years, and the union has brought in a federal mediator to negotiate.