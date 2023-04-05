TEXAS

American Airlines Offers Raise To Pilots In Effort To Resolve Labor Disputes

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
(AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

American Airlines is making a move to resolve labor disputes with its pilots and flight attendants ahead of the summer travel season. The Fort Worth-based carrier is offering pilots a substantial pay raise.

CEO Robert Isom says a proposed contract calls for an eight-billion-dollar increase in pay over four-years. The flight attendants’ union staged an informational picket on Tuesday at DFW Airport.

A spokesperson says flight attendants haven’t had a raise for more than four years, and the union has brought in a federal mediator to negotiate.

Woman Arrested For Smuggling Illegals In South Texas

Previous article

Zelenskyy Visit Tightens Bonds With Poland Amid Russian War

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS