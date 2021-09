The American Airlines pilots union plans to picket at the airline’s major hubs this fall. The Allied Pilots Association said Tuesday it will picket to protest overscheduling, fatigue, and a lack of hotels for crews this past summer.

The union that represents American’s 15-thousand pilots is planning to picket at hubs, including Dallas-Fort Worth International, Miami International, and others “in the coming weeks.” The pilots union and American Airlines are in the middle of contract negotiations.