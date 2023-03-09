American Airlines Pilots Union Authorizes Strike Vote

The American Airlines pilots union is allowing a vote for a strike to move forward. The union announced on Thursday that it has authorized a strike vote that will happen next month.

Union officials say the Fort Worth-based airline must demonstrate the same level of commitment to bargaining that other management teams have shown in recent months. The announcement comes two days after American C-E-O Robert Isom said that the airline would provide the same profit-sharing formula and wage increases that were approved by Delta.