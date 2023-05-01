American Airlines Pilots Vote In Favor Of Strike

American Airlines pilots are moving closer to a strike. The Allied Pilots Association announced on Monday that 96-percent of its 15-thousand members voted on whether or not to authorize a strike last month, and 99-percent of the participants said yes.

The union for pilots of the Fort Worth-based airline is seeking a pay raise for members along with improved scheduling efficiency. While the pilots are allowing a strike to take place, they are still on the job, and negotiations with American are ongoing.