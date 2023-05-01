TEXAS

American Airlines Pilots Vote In Favor Of Strike

jsalinasBy 9 views
0
(AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

American Airlines pilots are moving closer to a strike. The Allied Pilots Association announced on Monday that 96-percent of its 15-thousand members voted on whether or not to authorize a strike last month, and 99-percent of the participants said yes.

The union for pilots of the Fort Worth-based airline is seeking a pay raise for members along with improved scheduling efficiency. While the pilots are allowing a strike to take place, they are still on the job, and negotiations with American are ongoing.

Lightfoot Urges Abbott To Stop Sending Migrants To Chicago

Previous article

College Baseball Player Hit By Stray Bullet During Game

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS