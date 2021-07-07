American Airlines Saw Big Jump In Travel Over July 4 Weekend

(AP) — American Airlines says the July Fourth holiday weekend was a hit, with nearly three times as many people flying on the airline than did over the holiday weekend last year.

American said Wednesday that it carried nearly 2.7 million passengers between last Thursday and Monday. American didn’t provide pre-pandemic figures, but the Transportation Security Administration says it screened 10.1 million travelers from Thursday through Monday, which is down 17% from the same period in 2019. Still, travel numbers continue to improve every month.