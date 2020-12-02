TEXAS

American Airlines Starts Boeing 737 MAX Flights Again

American Airlines is starting Boeing 737 MAX flights back up again. The North Texas-based airline is doing several flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Tulsa, Oklahoma today.

American CEO Doug Parker says the test flights are to make sure crew members are comfortable being on the jet. The federal government grounded the jets in March 2019 after almost 350 crew members and passengers were killed in international flights involving the 737 MAX. Other U.S.-based airlines are expected to start using the planes again by the middle of next year.

