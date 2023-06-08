American Airlines To Allow Customers To Rebook Without Fees Due To Air Conditions

American Airlines customers are being allowed to rebook flights without fees due to the smoky conditions in the Northeast. The airlines said passengers traveling to certain airports in nine states and Washington, D.C. and booked the flight by June 7th will have their change fees waived if they want to still travel to the same city.

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada have caused unhealthy air conditions in cities like Philadelphia and New York City. Conditions caused the FAA to delay flights at five major airports Thursday. The smoky conditions could last into the weekend.