American Detained In Dominican Republic Amid Missing Student Investigation

File photo: Military personnel and civil defense members search for Sudiksha Konanki, a university student from the U.S. who disappeared on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Monday, March. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Francesco Spotorno)

An American is being questioned by Dominican Republic police over his reported connection to a University of Pittsburgh student who disappeared. Sudiksha Konanki has been missing for nearly two weeks, after she was last seen near her hotel walking with 22-year-old Joshua Riibe of Iowa.

Riibe’s passport has been confiscated by authorities, and his lawyer says he’s not free to leave the hotel. Riibe was seen yesterday walking on the beach with investigators where it’s belevied Konanki vanished. Police said Riibe is being considered a witness to a possible drowning.