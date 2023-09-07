American Drivers See Auto Insurance Costs Soar

Car insurance costs are increasing for hundreds of thousands of American drivers, with some states seeing increases above 50-percent in the past year.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, car insurance for U.S. drivers in July was 16-percent more expensive than in July 2022, and 70-percent more expensive than in 2013. States prone to climate disasters have seen some of the steepest auto-rate hikes.

A driver’s auto bill can increase because of where they live, or because repair services they haven’t used are becoming more expensive. Even socioeconomic factors – like a blue vs. white collar job – or your education level can affect your rate.