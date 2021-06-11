American Jewish Committee Rips Arizona For Gas Chamber Plans

FILE - this this July 23, 2014, file photo, shows the state prison in Florence, Ariz., where corrections officials refurbished the state's gas chamber in December 2020 as the state tries to resume executions after a nearly seven-year hiatus. The last lethal-gas execution in the United States was carried in Arizona in 1999. The state also purchased materials in late 2020 to make hydrogen cyanide gas, which was used in executions in the U.S. and by the Nazi to kill 865,000 Jews at the Auschwitz concentration camp alone. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - this this July 23, 2014, file photo, shows the state prison in Florence, Ariz., where corrections officials refurbished the state's gas chamber in December 2020 as the state tries to resume executions after a nearly seven-year hiatus. The last lethal-gas execution in the United States was carried in Arizona in 1999. The state also purchased materials in late 2020 to make hydrogen cyanide gas, which was used in executions in the U.S. and by the Nazi to kill 865,000 Jews at the Auschwitz concentration camp alone. (AP Photo/File)

The American Jewish Committee is speaking out against the state of Arizona for its plans to reinstate a gas chamber for the death penalty.

The state refurbished the gas chamber late last year and has been buying materials to make hydrogen cyanide gas. It was devised as a pesticide and used to eliminate Jews.

The AJC says whether one supports the death penalty at all, there’s general agreement in American society that the gas has no place in the administration of criminal justice.