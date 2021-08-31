American Rescue Plan To Provide Funding For McAllen Airport Infrastructure Improvements

Key improvements will be made to McAllen International Airport as a result of federal funding being provided by the American Rescue Plan passed just a few months ago.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has announced the FAA is sending $3.3 million for airport infrastructure and safety upgrades. Specifically, the money will be used to improve the airport’s drainage system, which city officials say is crucial for meeting the future travel needs of the region.

The American Rescue Plan passed Congress in March to provide $1.9 trillion of economic stimulus to speed the recovery from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.