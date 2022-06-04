NATIONAL

American Spy Agencies Review Their Misses On Ukraine, Russia

Danny Castillon
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Armed Services hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 10, 2022. Haines told lawmakers recently that intelligence officials will review how they assess a foreign government's will to fight and capacity to fight. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. American spy services underestimated Ukraine’s will to fight while overestimating Russia’s ability to overrun its neighbor, even as those agencies accurately predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. The agencies now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand, especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year. U.S. intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine, and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, officials are trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and the U.S. is seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

 

