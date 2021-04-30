Americans Among Dead in Israel

Israeli security officials and rescuers carry an Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who was injured during the festival of Lag Ba'omer at Mt. Meron in northern Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed dozens of people and injured more than 100 others early Friday, medical officials said, in one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters. (AP Photo)

At least three Americans are among the dead following a tragic stampede in Israel. Reports say two New Yorkers lost their lives alongside worshipers crushed to death during the mass religious gathering.

Some 100-thousand people were reportedly gathered on a mountain which turned to horrific chaos as people inadvertently slipped and fell on top of each other. Some people at the event were American students enrolled at Israeli yeshivas.