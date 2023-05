FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court is at its lowest in half a century. In a survey by NORC at the University of Chicago, only 17 percent said they’re confidence in the highest court in 2022. That’s down from 26 percent the year before.

The newest numbers come after the Supreme Court overturned abortion rights last summer, and more recently ProPublica’s reporting on Justice Clarence Thomas accepting funds and gifts from a GOP donor without disclosing them.