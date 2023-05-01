NATIONAL

Americans Fault News Media For Dividing Nation: AP-NORC Poll

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
FILE- (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Ask them about the impact the news media has on democracy, and Americans are likelier to say it’s doing more harm than good.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights finds that nearly three-quarters of Americans say the news media is increasing political polarization, and only a slim majority says they have some degree of confidence in the media’s ability to report the news fairly.

When it comes to misinformation, about 9 in 10 say it’s a problem and more than half say politicians, social media users, internet companies and the news media all share in the blame.

DeSantis Board Approves Suing Disney In Response To Lawsuit

Previous article

Texas House Votes To Make Illegal Voting A Felony Again

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL