More Americans are delaying retirement over concerns about the economy and their own finances. A new survey from F&G Annuities and Life found 23 percent of people over 50 are planning to hold off. That’s up from 14 percent two years ago.

Another study found that the median savings of 55-year-olds is roughly 50-thousand dollars. There’s also Social Security. The longer a person waits to retire after age 62, the more benefits they’ll receive.