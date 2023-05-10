Americans Likely Saw Little Relief From Inflation In April

(AP) — After steadily declining for nearly a year, consumer price data to be released Wednesday will likely show that U.S. inflation remained stubbornly high in April, a sign that it might be entering a newer, stickier phase. Consumer prices are forecast to have risen 0.4% from March to April, much faster than the 0.1% increase the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, prices are projected to have jumped 5% in April, the same year-over-year increase as in March. If that forecast proves accurate, it would be the first time that annual inflation didn’t fall after nine months of declines. Pricier gasoline, apartment rents and possibly used cars are among the items that might have accelerated inflation last month.