Americans’ Positive Views Of Kids Vaccines Steadily High Since Pandemic

Americans’ overwhelmingly positive views of childhood vaccines are steady since the COVID pandemic.

A Pew Research Center poll found that 88 percent of U.S. adults say the benefits of vaccines to protect kids from measles, mumps and rubella “outweigh the risks.” That’s about the same number from the same poll in 2016 and 2019, pre-pandemic.

The survey found that Americans are more hesitant about COVID vaccines than the MMR shot. Nearly three in four respondents said the benefits of the MMR vaccine were “high” compared to under half who said the same about COVID vaccines.