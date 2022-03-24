NATIONAL

Americans Want Biden To Be Tougher On Russia: AP-NORC Poll

Fred Cruz
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, on Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. Biden is in Brussels to meet with key allies and coordinate a stronger response to Russia's assault on Ukraine. But a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around Biden's leadership. Concern about Russia has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is in Brussels to meet with key allies and coordinate a stronger response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine. But a new poll shows Americans have yet to rally around Biden’s leadership. Concern about Russia has swelled and support for a major U.S. role in the conflict strengthened in the last month. But Biden’s negative approval rating has not budged. That’s according to the poll Thursday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Few are very confident that he can handle a crisis, and a majority thinks he lacks toughness in dealing with Russia.

 

