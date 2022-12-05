Americans’ World Cup-Ending Loss Seen By 16.5M On US TV

Soccer fan Misty Alvarez reacts at watch party after the Netherlands scored a goal on the United States in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 soccer match, in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(AP) — The United States’ tournament-ending 3-1 loss to the Netherlands at the World Cup was seen by 16.5 million on U.S. English- and Spanish-language television and digital streams. That is according to figures released by Fox and Telemundo.

Fox says its coverage of the round of 16 match was viewed by an average of 12.9 million. That includes almost 600,000 on its digital streaming services. The match started at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday.

Telemundo says its Spanish-language coverage was seen by 3.58 million. That includes its digital streams on Telemundo and Peacock.