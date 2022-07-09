Amid Chaos, Some At July 4 Parade Ran Toward Gunfire To Help

Bobby Shapiro of Highland Park, Ill., stands on Friday, July 8, 2022, for a photo at a memorial for victims of the Highland Park mass shooting that occurred during a parade on Monday, July 4, 2022. “It was pure horror. It was a battle zone,” Shapiro, 52, said in an interview. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider)

(AP) — People from every corner of the Highland Park community sprung into action on July 4 after a gunman opened fire on a parade route in the Chicago suburb. Bystanders tied tourniquets and administered CPR, and doctors and nurses ran to the scene to help. Nearly a dozen people, including off-duty doctors, nurses, a football coach and a tech salesman, were among the first to administer lifesaving assistance. They are relieved they could help, but wish they could have done more. And all are scarred by what they saw: broken bodies, awful injuries, and death.