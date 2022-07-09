Amid Chaos, Some At July 4 Parade Ran Toward Gunfire To Help

(AP) — People from every corner of the Highland Park community sprung into action on July 4 after a gunman opened fire on a parade route in the Chicago suburb. Bystanders tied tourniquets and administered CPR, and doctors and nurses ran to the scene to help. Nearly a dozen people, including off-duty doctors, nurses, a football coach and a tech salesman, were among the first to administer lifesaving assistance. They are relieved they could help, but wish they could have done more. And all are scarred by what they saw: broken bodies, awful injuries, and death.