Amid Corruption Investigation, La Joya ISD To Ask T-E-A For Minimal Intervention

In an apparent attempt to head off a full-fledged state intervention, the La Joya school board is inviting the Texas Education Agency to assist in its efforts to get past the school district’s recent scandals.

As reported by the Progress Times, the board Wednesday agreed to request a negotiation with the TEA for a minimum level of intervention. Trustees are hoping the TEA will agree to appoint a monitor to oversee efforts the district is taking to prevent future corruption. Trustees are aiming to avoid the TEA appointing a board of managers, which would, in effect, take total control of the school district.

The TEA had notified the district in March that it would be conducting an investigation. The notification followed the convictions of two now-former school board members and two district administrators on charges of bribery, fraud, and contract bidding violations.