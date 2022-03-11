Amid Mariupol Horror, A Newborn Rests In Her Mother’s Arms

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, held by her husband Yuri, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the Russian airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Images of the desperate mothers and medical workers from the stricken Children’s and Women’s Health hospital in the city of Mariupol shocked the world, as the bombing took Russia’s war against Ukraine to a sickening new level.

Facing worldwide condemnation, Russian officials claimed the hospital had been taken over by far-right Ukrainian radicals to use as a base and had been emptied of patients and nurses. But Associated Press reporters in Mariupol who documented the attack in video and photos saw the victims and damage first-hand – and nothing to indicate the hospital was used as anything other than a hospital.

Mariana Vishegirskaya, one woman evacuated, later gave birth to a daughter, who was named Veronika.